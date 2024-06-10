Pittsburgh Steelers sign head coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

The Steelers took to social media to announce the news on Monday.

The extension will keep Tomlin with the team through at least the 2027 season.

"Mike Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships while continuing our tradition of success."

Tomlin, who was hired in 2007, will enter his 18th season with the team in 2024 and is only the third Steelers head coach since the 1969 season.

"I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh," said Tomlin. "We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy.

"I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year."

