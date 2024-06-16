Neal Shipley becomes first player since 2019 to earn low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open in same year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Neal Shipley made the cut in his U.S. Open debut. Now, on the tournament's final day, he's placed himself among some elite company.

The 23-year-old Central Catholic graduate and Mt. Lebanon native won low amateur honors in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Shipley defeated fellow amateur Luke Clanton by two shots in the final round to win low amateur and finish at 6 over for the week.

History for Western PA's own 👏



Neal Shipley shoots 6-over at Pinehurst, becoming the first player since 2019 to finish Low Amateur at the Masters and U.S. Open! #theWPGA #WestPennProud pic.twitter.com/IcJj3D5ulI — Western Pennsylvania Golf Association (@thewpga) June 16, 2024

Shipley became the sixth player in history to win low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year, joining the likes of Ken Venturi (1956), Jack Nicklaus (1960), Phil Mickelson (1991), Matt Kuchar (1998) and Viktor Hovland (2019).

"The guys that have done it before have obviously gone on to have some great careers," Shipley said on Sunday. "But for me, it solidifies my amateur career as I turn pro next week. I'm really happy with the career I've had as an amateur and the legacy, hopefully, I'll leave."

Shipley shot 2-over-par 72 in the final round. He shot 70-73-71-72 throughout the week.

Shipley earned his spot at the 2024 U.S. Open after finishing as the runner-up at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Colorado last summer.