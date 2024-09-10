Paul Skenes sets Pirates rookie record for strikeouts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Paul Skenes' name has been added to the Pirates' history books!

The Buccos ace struck out nine batters last night in a 3-2 win over the Marlins and set a new record for the most strikeouts for a Pirates rookie, a record that had been in place for nearly 125 years.

Paul Skenes strikes out nine or more batters for the sixth time this season!



The @Pirates phenom pushes his single-season club record for a rookie to 151 punchouts. pic.twitter.com/VvzZvCPunS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 10, 2024

Last night was the sixth time this season that Skenes has struck out nine or more batters.

The rookie phenom was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Since then, he has taken the baseball world by storm, quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in the league and is making a strong case to be the National League's Rookie of the Year.

This season, Skenes has an ERA of 2.10 and a 10-2 record in 120 innings across 20 starts.