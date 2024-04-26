Meet Zach Frazier, the West Virginia center drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Frazier was drafted No. 51 overall on Friday during Day 2 of the draft.

Who is Zach Frazier?

Frazier started 24 games over the last two years for the Mountaineers. He finished his career on a high note after being named an Associated Press third-team All-American in 2023.

Frazier, who participated in the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl, played in 47 career games during his time in Morgantown, including totaling 46 starts. He tallied 37 starts at center, the position NFL experts project him to play.

CBS Sports ranked Frazier the No. 43 overall prospect, saying he will end up as a "high-level starter." At the combine, Frazier measured in at 6-foot-3, 313 pounds.

"Zach Frazier is a classic, do-everything center with the ideal squatty frame to get up and under interior DLs," CBS Sports said.

"Because he's an older prospect, he may not have immense upside, but this is a Day 1 starter who'll be a quality pro at center," CBS Sports added.

Frazier was a four-time state champion wrestler in high school. The Fairmont, West Virginia, native lost two matches during his high school wrestling career.

Fairmont is less than 100 miles from Pittsburgh.

Draft experts grade Steelers' selection of Zach Frazier

The selection of Frazier received high praise from the draft community.

Yahoo Sports gave the pick an A, saying the team continues its "major youth movement up front."

Bleacher Report gave the Frazier pick an A+ because Pittsburgh "hit two home runs in the first two rounds."

USA Today also loved the pick, giving the selection an A-.