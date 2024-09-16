Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins agree to 2-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby has agreed to a two-year contract extension, the Penguins announced on Monday.

The contract, which runs through the 2026-27 season, carries an average annual value of $8.7 million.

Crosby, 36, has signed three contracts throughout his 20 seasons in the National Hockey League, per PuckPedia. Crosby was set to enter the final year of a 12-year, $104.4 million contract he signed on July 1, 2012.

Since the beginning of the 2008-09 season, Crosby has maintained a cap hit and annual average salary of $8.7 million.

"There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh, and the Penguins organization," said Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas. "Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey's greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career."

The Cole Harbour native is coming off an impressive age-36 season, scoring 42 goals and 52 assists for 94 points in 82 games.

The Penguins kick off their season on Oct. 9 against the New York Rangers.