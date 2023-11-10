Penguins to retire Jaromir Jagr's number 68 in pregame ceremony this season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The "Retire 68" movement has officially been successful.

The Penguins announced on Friday afternoon that on February 18 against the Los Angeles Kings, they will be officially returning Jaromir Jagr's number 68.

As a part of the ceremony, fans in attendance will get a replica Jagr 68 banner.

Jagr was drafted 5th overall by the Penguins in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft and spent 11 seasons with the club, winning the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.

In 806 games with the Penguins over 11 seasons, Jagr scored 439 goals, 640 assists, and 1,079 points.

In 2017 as the NHL celebrated its 100th anniversary, Jagr was named to the league's "100 Best Players" as he scored 766 goals, 1,155 assists, and 1,921 points across 1,733 career games.

Jagr ranks behind only Wayne Gretzky for most points all-time. He also holds the NHL record for game-winning goals with 135.

His successes weren't just limited to the National Hockey League, Jagr won an Olympic gold medal in 1998 with Czechia and a bronze in 2006. He is also one of just 30 players in history to be part of the Triple Gold Club: A Stanley Cup, an Olympic gold medal, and an IIHF World Championship.

Jagr, after leaving the Penguins via trade, he spent time with the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames.

Currently, Jagr is the owner of Rytiri Kladno of the Czech Extraliga and has been the majority owner of the team since 2011-12.