Neal Shipley ties for 20th at Rocket Mortgage Classic in PGA Tour debut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neal Shipley tied for 20th place at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend in his PGA Tour debut.

The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate carded an 11-under-par 277 over four rounds at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. He took home $113,068 for finishing tied for 20th, according to Golf.com.

Shipley tallied two eagles, 17 birdies and 43 pars after playing 72 holes in his first PGA Tour event. At this year's Masters Tournament and U.S. Open, Shipley won low amateur honors.

This weekend's Rocket Mortgage Classic was Shipley's second professional event. He finished inside the top ten in his PGA Tour Americas debut in Victoria, British Columbia.

Up next for Shipley is the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. He will play on a sponsor's exemption. The event runs from July 4-7.