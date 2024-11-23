Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores 600th career goal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby scored his 600th regular-season goal on Saturday in the team's first-ever game against the Utah Hockey Club.

The Penguins captain scored the goal in the second period while the Penguins were on a 5-on-3 power play.

Crosby scored No. 599 on Nov. 16 against the San Jose Sharks at PPG Paints Arena. He found the back of the net with a goal in the second period.

Saturday's milestone was the latest for Crosby. On Oct. 16, the 37-year-old Crosby recorded his 1,600th NHL point against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. He reached the mark after assisting on a power-play goal from Bryan Rust. He became the 10th player in NHL history to reach the 1,6000-point mark.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 23: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins reacts after scoring his 600th career goal in the second period during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on November 23, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl / Getty Images

Crosby is the 21st player in NHL history to reach the 600-goal mark.

The Nova Scotia native scored his first career goal on Oct. 8, 2005, against the Boston Bruins. It was the third game in his rookie season, which ended with 39 goals. Crosby was 18 years old when he scored the goal.

This offseason, Crosby signed a two-year extension with the Penguins. The contract runs through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $8.7 million.