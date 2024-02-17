Jaromir Jagr practices with Penguins ahead of Sunday's jersey retirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jaromir Jagr was back on the ice Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The 52-year-old former Penguins star practiced with the team at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex ahead of Sunday's jersey retirement ceremony. Jagr hit the ice on Saturday in front of a packed complex, as Penguins fans jumped at the opportunity to see Jagr lace up his skates again.

Many players on the Penguins also wore mullet wigs to honor Jagr's iconic hairstyle.

Sunday's "Celebrate 68 game" is all about the legendary hockey player who has left his mark on Pittsburgh and the sport. At the game, a No. 68 banner will be lifted to PPG Paints Arena's rafters.

"Friendly reminder for fans attending tomorrow's Celebrate 68 game: Doors open at 3 PM and fans are highly encouraged to be in their seats by 4:15 PM," the Penguins posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

On Friday in a ceremony at Pittsburgh City Hall, Mayor Ed Gainey, and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato declared Sunday "Jaromir Jagr Day." Jagr was presented with a proclamation, and Gainey praised him for all his contributions to the city.

He currently lives in the Czech Republic and plays for the Rytiri Kladno Knights. He owns the team and has been playing for them since his final NHL season in 2018.

Jagr was drafted by the Penguins at No. 5 overall in the 1990 draft and spent 11 seasons in Pittsburgh. He was the NHL's MVP in 1999 and was a key piece on Stanley Cup-winning teams in 1991 and 1992.

He won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring champion five times while in Pittsburgh and tallied 1,079 points with the Penguins.

He tallied 766 goals and 1,155 assists in 1,733 NHL games. His 1,921 points rank second all-time in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky.