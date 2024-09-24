Damar Hamlin gets first career interception in Bills' win on Monday Night Football

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (KDKA) -- Nearly one year after making his comeback to the NFL, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recorded his first career interception.

The interception was just one of many big plays made by the Buffalo Bills, who throttled the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 47-10 on Monday Night Football.

Damar Hamlin grabs his first career INT!



What a moment 👏#JAXvsBUF | ESPN pic.twitter.com/bwMIFg2rgg — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2024

The McKees Rocks native and Central Catholic graduate also chipped in with five tackles and two passes defended in addition to the interception.

Hamlin made a comeback to the NFL last year after collapsing on the field during a game in Cincinnati in January 2023, which also happened during a Monday Night Football broadcast.

Hamlin saw playing time on defense and special teams last season down the stretch for the Bills. After a number of offseason roster changes for the team, Hamlin is now the team's starting free safety.

"It's special," Hamlin said after the game in an ESPN interview. "They (his teammates) were a big part of me being able to make this comeback, you know. They pushed me. They gave me love. They gave me grace. They gave me everything I needed on the journey and they was even happier than I was to get my first interception. That just shows the community and the bond that we have here in Buffalo. It's truly a special place and I'm glad to be a part of it."

A video of Hamlin was posted to the NFL's social media page on X after the game.

Damar Hamlin after the big W in Buffalo 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/NoZoTH5wS1 — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2024

"Monday Night Football, you was good to me this time, I appreciate it," Hamlin said.

The Bills are one of five teams in the NFL who have gotten off to a 3-0 start to the season.