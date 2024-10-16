Penguins' Sidney Crosby reaches 1,600 NHL points

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,600th NHL point on Wednesday during the Pittsburgh Penguins' game against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain reached the milestone in the first period after assisting on a power-play goal from Bryan Rust. Crosby became the 10th player in NHL history to record the milestone.

Crosby reached the points benchmark in 1,277 games, becoming the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,600 points, according to Penguins PR.

Penguins legends Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr also reached 1,600 career points during their NHL careers. Jagr, who reached 1,600 points on Oct. 6, 2011, was the last player to hit the milestone.

This offseason, Crosby signed a two-year extension with the Penguins. The contract runs through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $8.7 million.

Crosby is coming off an impressive age-36 season, scoring 42 goals and 52 assists for 94 points in 82 games.

The Penguins (2-2-0) and Sabres are tied 3-3 after two periods of play on Wednesday.

Up next

The Penguins host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7 p.m.