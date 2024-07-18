Steelers name Rob King as new radio play-by-play announcer, stepping in for Bill Hillgrove

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know who will step in for Bill Hillgrove when the Steelers return to the gridiron this fall.

The team announced on Thursday morning on the WDVE Morning Show that Rob King will be the new radio play-by-play voice for the black and gold.

"We are very excited to announce Rob King will be the new play-by-play broadcaster for the Steelers beginning this season after the retirement of long-time broadcaster, Bill Hillgrove, earlier this year," said Steelers Team President Art Rooney II. "Rob has done a great job in his 25-year career in the Pittsburgh market and is very respected among his peers in the business. We are excited for Steelers Nation to hear his unique perspective and excitement of making our fans feel they are in the stadium witnessing the action on the field. He has big shoes to fill with the legendary broadcasters that have come before him, but we are thrilled to have Rob step into his new role to bring Steelers football to our fans across the world."

King has been part of the Pittsburgh sports media scene for nearly 25 years, most notably helping with studio hosting and in-game reporting with the Penguins and Pirates.

He also has helped with the Steelers gameday broadcasts for more than 10 years.

"The Steelers hold a special place in this community and across the country," said King. "I am thankful to Art Rooney II, the Steelers, and iHeartMedia for giving me this incredible opportunity to be a meaningful part of one of the greatest organizations in professional sports. I look forward to getting started, doing the job well, and bringing the enthusiasm of the games to people around the world. I could not be more excited."

King will join color commentator Craig Wolfley for games on the Steelers Radio Network.

In February, after 30 years of calling Steelers games, long-time play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove announced his retirement.

"As to the next chapter of my life, I'll do Pitt football, and I'll do Pitt basketball because my brother is the engineer, and we room together on the road," he said at the time.