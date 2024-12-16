Pitt women's volleyball advances to the final four for the 4th straight year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt's women's volleyball team has advanced to the final four of the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season.

Pitt swept Kentucky 3-0 on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center to punch their ticket to the semifinals in Louisville.

THE PANTHERS ARE GOING BACK TO THE FINAL FOUR!!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0tJVepNSJa — The ACC (@theACC) December 15, 2024

This is the fourth straight year that Pitt will compete in the final four of the NCAA tournament.

Pitt defeated Morehead State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Kentucky en route to the final four.

The last three years, Pitt played in the final four but was unable to advance to the national championship match.

Pitt (33-1) received the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament and hosted its first four matches in Oakland.

Up next for the Pitt is rematch with fellow No. 1 seed Louisville, who the Panthers beat 3-2 in late October and beat 3-1 in late November.

The winner of that match will face either Nebraska or Penn State for the national championship.

Pitt and Louisville will face off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center.