Rich Rodriguez expected to be next West Virginia football head coach, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — West Virginia University is reportedly targeting Rich Rodriguez to be its next football head coach.

According to a report on the social media platform X from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel on Wednesday, the two sides are working to complete a deal, but no deal has been finalized. Rodriguez is currently the head coach at Jacksonville State.

If the deal is complete, it will be Rodriguez's second stint as coach of the Mountaineers. He coached the team from 2001-07, tallying a 60-26 record. He won the Big East Conference title four times and was named the Big East's Coach of the Year twice.

Rodriguez and his Mountaineer teams tallied two Bowl Championship Series wins. He finished his time at West Virginia with three consecutive 10-win seasons before becoming the head coach at Michigan in 2008.

The 61-year-old Rodriguez has been at Jacksonville State for the last two seasons. He has won nine games in both seasons. He spent six seasons as the coach of the Arizona Wildcats before coming to Jacksonville State.

Rodriguez is set to be tasked with revitalizing a program that hasn't had a 10-win season since 2016. West Virginia has won more than six games once in the last six seasons. West Virginia fired Neal Brown earlier this month. He ended his tenure with a 37-35 record.

Rodriguez is a graduate of West Virginia and a Grant Town native. He was a member of the football team from 1982-84.