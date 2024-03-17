Duquesne men's basketball earns NCAA tournament bid for first time since 1977

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duquesne men's basketball has earned an NCAA tournament bid for the first time since 1977 after defeating VCU 57-51 on Sunday in the finals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

Duquesne (24-11) came into Sunday's contest riding an eight-game winning streak and entered the conference title game for the first time since 2009.

This will be Duquesne's sixth tournament appearance. The team previously earned berths in 1940, 1952, 1969, 1971 and 1977.

Opponents and tournament brackets will be revealed in the Selection Sunday special later this evening. Selection Sunday will be shown on KDKA-TV starting at 6 p.m.

PPG Paints Arena will once again play host to first- and second-round matchups in the tournament. However, since Duquesne is the host school, the Dukes cannot play in Pittsburgh.

To purchase tickets for the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, click here.