Penguins acquire 2022 14th overall pick Rutger McGroarty from Winnipeg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the top prospects in hockey is coming to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins have acquired 20-year-old Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced on Thursday.

McGroarty was drafted by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft 14th overall.

Last season, while playing with the University of Michigan, he recorded 16 goals and 36 assists for 52 points in just 32 games played. Meanwhile, while playing the United States Under 20 National Team, he scored five goals and four assists for nine points in just seven games.

McGroarty's 52 points for Michigan were good for seventh in the NCAA.

In order to acquire McGroarty from the Jets, the Penguins sent their own 14th overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, Brayden Yager.

"We had a difficult decision to make with this trade because we hold Brayden Yager in such a high regard as a person and prospect," Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said in a press release. "After much consideration, we decided that the opportunity to add Rutger McGroarty was ultimately in the best interest of the Penguins. He possesses the combination of ability, leadership and competitiveness that the Penguins need to achieve our goals in the short and long run. We look forward to welcoming Rutger and his family to the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins."

Yager is coming off quite the season of his own with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League. In 57 games, Yager scored 35 goals and 60 assists for 95 points.

Then between the WHL Playoffs and the Memorial Cup Tournament, Yager scored 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points across those 20 games.

McGroarty has also reportedly signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Penguins.