Pitt women's volleyball kicking off quest for national championship as No. 1 overall seed in NCAA tournament

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt's women's volleyball team is ready to kick off its quest for a national championship.

Pitt has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament for the first time in program history.

The Panthers are set to host the first two rounds of the tournament and head into their first match with a 29-1 record.

Olivia Babcock won ACC Player of the Year honors while joining teammates Rachel Fairbanks, Bre Kelley, and Torrey Stafford on the All-ACC First Team.

Emmy Klika and Valeria Vazquez Gomez were named to the All-ACC Second Team and Ryla Jones was named to the All-ACC Freshmen Team.

Head coach Dan Fisher was named the ACC Coach of the Year and is now getting his team ready to make a deep run in this postseason.

Hear from head coach Dan Fisher ahead of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament!

🎙️ https://t.co/bWoWzmtKiJ



Grab your tickets now!

— Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) December 3, 2024

"We started out the year with a goal of being a top-four seed and we accomplished that," Fisher said. "That gives us a chance to have the home court advantage and we're excited to get going. We're really hopeful for a well-attended match."

Over the last three years, Pitt has made three straight trips to the Final Four. The team's seniors were freshmen at the start of that run and are hungry to finish on top this time, as it's their last chance.

Pitt and Morehead State will face off on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland.