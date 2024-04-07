Stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads finally with rightful owners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Penguins climbed into a playoff spot, fans received a treat of their own Sunday. They got to pick up their special Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads that were stolen last month.

Now, they're finally where they belong with their rightful owners: the fans.

Jason Kemmerling of Avalon was at PPG Paints Arena bright and early.

"I don't like lines, and I don't like traffic, so I figured [to] get in first," Kemmerling said.

It wasn't for a Penguins game, but to receive a keepsake he's been waiting for.

"It's just a little legendary piece to put on the fireplace," Kemmerling said.

It was to get his bobblehead of Jaromir Jagr that he and thousands of other fans were supposed to get at the March 14 game celebrating the hockey giant.

"I bought the ticket just for that bobblehead," Kemmerling said.

They never made it to Pittsburgh after thieves stole the 19,000 small figurines. Penguins leadership told KDKA-TV that "somebody put fake paperwork in the hands of a distribution center," and they got away with the product.

Matt Olson of West Mifflin was shocked.

"My brother called me. He was like, 'Hey, you may not be getting a bobblehead.' I'm like, 'What do you mean?' He's like, 'They got stolen.' I was like, 'There's no way they got stolen,'" Olson said.

Olson was looking forward to adding it to his collection of memorabilia.

"It's his final salute that he gave before he moved onto the team that we traded him to, sadly," Olson said.

However, he had hope. It required police in Los Angeles, the FBI and Homeland Security to work together with the shipping company for the team to get them back.

On Sunday, fans with vouchers drove to the Shorkey Garage to pick them up, waiting in long lines down Centre Avenue until they had them in their possession.

It may be the good luck charm the Pens need, as they make the final push to the playoffs. At least, that's what Rick Indovina of Forest Hills thinks.

"It's a little bit of mojo. That would be great," Indovina said.

A case comes to a close with a souvenir that will go down in Pittsburgh history.

"I've got bragging rights all over the state, I think," Indovina said.

A spokesperson for the Penguins told KDKA-TV that, as far as they know, no arrest has been made, and they may never know.