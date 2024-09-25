Chartiers-Houston freshman JoJo Jaskulski is bursting onto the WPIAL golf scene

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 14-year-old girl from Washington County is bursting onto the local golf scene.

Chartiers-Houston freshman JoJo Jaskulski is taking girls' golf by storm in the Pittsburgh area.

The 14-year-old phenom had a special round earlier this month in a match against Fort Cherry.

She carded a score of 29 for 9 holes, breaking the course record at the Washington Country Club.

"It was an unbelievable day," JoJo said. "I couldn't believe it."

"My putting was unbelievable that day," she added. "I was making a lot of putts. It was just so surreal. On the first hole, I started out with a birdie and I'm like 'Oh boy.' I just thought to myself, par the next hole. Then I made a really good par putt on that hole. I knew it was gonna be pretty good, but I didn't think it would be that good."

It ended up being a bogey-free round with five birdies and an eagle, making for quite the accomplishment, especially for someone that's only been playing golf for just over two years.

JoJo says her dad went to get fitted for a driver and got her some golf balls, leading her to pick up the sport, which she loved.

"Right away, he got me lessons and I got into it from that, too," JoJo said.

JoJo recently went out onto the course and played a round alongside KDKA's Rich Walsh and talked about her special day.

Even when playing on tricky greens, JoJo says she remembers what her dad always tells her -- drive for show, putt for dough.

JoJo says she didn't think she would be this good when she first started golfing.

The sky is the limit for the freshman phenom, who finished third in the first round of the WPIAL 2A Individual Golf Championships on Monday at Willowbrook Country Club.

"LPGA would be a dream," JoJo said. "I really want to play golf in college."

JoJo advanced to the final round of the 2A Championships and will compete for gold and a spot in the PIAA Championships next week at Butler Country Club.