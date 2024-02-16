'Pittsburgh is my second home': City of Pittsburgh honors Jaromir Jagr with proclamation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be retiring the jersey and the number of Jaromir Jagr, the second-leading point scorer in National Hockey League history.

At the game on Sunday, a banner bearing No. 68 will be hoisted to the rafters of PPG Paints Arena.

But today, in a video you will only see on KDKA, Jagr received a different honor.

In a ceremony at City Hall, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato declared Sunday to be Jaromir Jagr Day in the City of Pittsburgh.

The hockey legend was presented with a proclamation, and Mayor Gainey praised him for all his contributions to the city, which Jagr called his "second home."

"Jaromir Jagr. Stand up for a minute, please. I want to thank you for what you did for this city. I want to thank you for coming here and teaching everybody just what hockey can do for a city. And it's with great pleasure that myself and the county executive honor you and [with] this proclamation." said Mayor Gainey.

"I came here to Pittsburgh. I was drafted in 1990. I didn't know what to expect. I couldn't speak English. But the people in Pittsburgh brought me. How they understand me. The help I got. Nothing but the love. I appreciate it. I'm proud and happy to say Pittsburgh is my second home. That's all I have to say, and thank you very much for everything," Jagr added.

During his 11 seasons with the Penguins, Jagr won a Hart Trophy and two Stanley Cups. He currently lives in the Czech Republic.