Pittsburgh Penguins to miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for second time in 2 seasons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

After the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Tuesday, the Penguins were eliminated from the playoff race.

Heading into Tuesday's slate of games, the Penguins (88 points) trailed the Capitals (89 points) and Detroit Red Wings (89 points) in the Eastern Conference's wild card standings. With the win on Tuesday, Washington clinched the conference's last playoff spot.

To make the playoffs, the Penguins needed the Red Wings and Capitals to lose their games in regulation or overtime. The Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout on Tuesday.

Despite notching an 8-0-3 record in their last 11 games, the Penguins will watch the playoffs from home in 2024. Pittsburgh has not won a playoff series since 2018. The team's last lifted the Stanley Cup in 2017.

For the first time in his 19-year career, Sidney Crosby will miss the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. Last season, the Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The Penguins close the season on Wednesday against the New York Islanders. After the game, the Penguins will face numerous questions when the offseason begins.