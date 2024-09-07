Watch CBS News
Sports

Pitt roars back from 21-point deficit for 28-27 win over Cincinnati and 2-0 start

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Eli Holstein threw touchdown passes on consecutive drives, Ben Saul kicked a 35-yard field goal with 17 seconds left and Pittsburgh rallied from 21 points down to take a 28-27 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Through three quarters, it looked like the Bearcats (1-1) were going to run the Panthers (2-0) out of Nippert Stadium. They dominated Pitt on both sides of the ball and led 27-6.

Pittsburgh faced a third-and-4 deep in their own territory on the game-winning drive, but a delay of game on the Bearcats defense gave the Panthers a first down. A 34-yard completion to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield three plays later moved the Panthers into the red zone and in position for Saul's winning field goal.

Cincinnati got off to a fast start and led 14-3 after the first quarter. but penalties and special teams mistakes hurt them the remainder of the game.

UP NEXT

Pitt: Hosts West Virginia next Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Miami (Ohio) next Saturday.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.