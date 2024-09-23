Report: Steelers lineman Troy Fautanu expected to miss the rest of the season with knee injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers are going to be without rookie offensive lineman Troy Fautanu for the rest of the season, reports say.

Fautana was injured in practice late last week and was said to be out 'indefinitely,' missing yesterday's 20-10 win against the Chargers.

Sources: #Steelers impressive rookie RT Troy Fautanu, who was placed on IR this week, suffered what is essentially a dislocated kneecap and will have surgery to repair the ligament damage.



Fautanu is out for the regular season, tho could return if PIT makes the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/scilIo6Eqk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2024

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport now says that Fautauna is dealing with what is 'essentially a dislocated kneecap.'

Rapaport says that Fautanu will be having surgery and is going to miss the rest of the season, but could return if the team makes the playoffs.

Fautanu made his debut during the team's game against Denver earlier this month.

His injury isn't the only one the team's offensive line has been dealt as center Nate Herbig could miss the rest of the year with a torn rotator cuff and guard Isaac Seumalo is battling a pectoral injury.

Despite the injury woes on the offensive line, the Steelers have persevered and gotten off to a 3-0 start with wins against the Atlanta Falcons, the Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next up for the Steelers is a road trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.