"It's more than football:" Aliquippa welcomes home and celebrates the undefeated state champs

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - In Aliquippa, community members were out in full force to celebrate the high school varsity football team's latest state championship victory and the team's first undefeated season.

This success meant a whole lot to the wider community.

They were loud and proud as they lined up and down Main Street for the victory parade on Saturday to celebrate the team's fifth state championship and the first one that culminated with an undefeated season.

"To our student-athletes, football players, to cheerleaders to band members - time to celebrate and be proud of all the hard work and use this to catapult us into more future endeavors," said Phillip Woods, the Aliquippa School District superintendent.

This season, the team won the title in the 4A ranking class, and it was the third consecutive year in the PIAA finals.

The mayor said it's all about determination and lots of pride as the team finished the season with a 14-0 record for the first time in school history.

"It's more than football, it is, it's one of those moments when you're going to look back and see who was undefeated," Mayor Dwan Walker said. "Who got a parade through the city and it was a beautiful day - so all is right in the world."

"Being a member of the first team that won the state championship in Beaver County, it's great pride," added Woods. "It's amazing to see the tradition still growing and seeing the students and uncles, brothers, and cousins. It's just amazing to see the tradition still growing and now not just growing, but expanding beyond anything we've ever imagined."

Aliquippa finished their perfect season with a dominant 60-14 win over Dallas in the PIAA championship.