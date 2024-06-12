Arthur Smith excited about depth and versatility on Steelers' offense headed into upcoming season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tuesday marked the start of mandatory mini-camp for the Steelers and there was a sense of excitement and optimism throughout the team's practice facility on the South Side.

Russell Wilson was there running the offense and the veteran quarterback has everyone feeling optimistic about the season, especially offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Smith is bringing in a new offense, has a new quarterback room to work with, and could still use another wide receiver -- but Smith says he likes the talent he's working with, especially at the quarterback position.

"We've got a lot of guys that can play multiple spots," Smith said. "Whether it's our tight ends or we have some receivers that give position flexibility. I really like the depth we've got up front right now. Obviously at the quarterback position, really the whole room is new. It gives you a lot of options. These guys, you know, have experience. Russ and Justin and even Kyle are guys who have played meaningful snaps in this league, so it's been fun."

"It feels great," Russell Wilson said. "Everybody's so excited. We're working hard. Offense, defense, and special teams. I think the best part too is that the energy is super high. The way we work, it's so competitive, every rep feels like a playoff rep. Every rep feels like how it should. Coach Tomlin does a great job of that and us players, we're working. The leadership on this team is phenomenal."

The team has two more days of mini-camp this week as they wrap up their offseason activities.

The team announced last week that it will begin training camp on July 24 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.