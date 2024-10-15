Penn State's Drew Allar, Pitt's Eli Holstein the 'big man on campus' right now with 6-0 records

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein are each the big man on campus right now as their teams are both undefeated with 6-0 records.

Both Penn State and Pitt are having excellent seasons, each sitting undefeated through the halfway point of their 2024 campaigns.

Junior quarterback Drew Allar has the Nittany Lions ranked No. 3 in the country on the heels of a 33-30 overtime win vs. USC on the road in Los Angeles.

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 21, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, freshman quarterback Eli Holstein is leading No. 20 ranked Pitt in a bounce-back season as the team currently sits 6-0 for the first time in 42 years.

Both signal callers are having excellent seasons with high productivity.

Allar has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards, passing for 11 touchdowns and throwing for just four interceptions.

Holstein is producing at a similar clip, throwing for almost 1,700 yards with 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein avoids a tackle and throws on the run against West Virginia during the 107th playing of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pitt and Penn State, both 6-0, have two wins against mutual opponents.

The Panthers opened their season with a 55-24 win over Kent State and two weeks later beat West Virginia in a 38-34 comeback win.

Penn State went to Morgantown for their season opener, beating West Virginia 34-12 and two weeks later, beat Kent State 56-0.

The two Pennsylvania rivals will not face one another this year, unless a matchup were to happen in a bowl game or in the College Football Playoff.

Pitt and Penn State have played one another a total of 100 times, most recently competing in a four-game series from 2016 through 2019. Penn State won three of the four games in the series. The rivalry series is currently on hold with no future games scheduled.