Pitt names Allen Greene as next athletic director

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh has announced that they have hired Allen Greene to be the school's director of athletics.

Pitt made it official on Friday morning saying that Greene will begin his tenure on November 1.

"Pitt Athletics is the front porch of the University of Pittsburgh, serving as a crucial access point for so many across our campus, our region, our nation, and the world," said Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel. "In Allen Greene, we have a proven national leader who exemplifies the Pitt way, and who has all of the experience and intangibles to elevate our athletics program in competition and in the classroom. In my conversations with Allen and with many others who know him well, it is clear that he will lead us successfully into the new world of intercollegiate athletics."

Greene comes to Pitt from the University of Tennessee where he has served as the senior deputy athletics director since December 2023. In his time in that role, Tennessee has seen a more than 30% increase in annual revenue.

Prior to his time with Tennessee, he spent a year as the senior deputy athletics director for external relations and business development at the University of Mississippi.

He also was the director of athletics at Auburn from 2018 to 2023 and in that time the university saw eight SEC championships and 47 programs ranked in the top 25 nationally.

"I am tremendously grateful and honored to receive the opportunity from Chancellor Gabel to join the University of Pittsburgh, an institution and athletic tradition I've long admired," said Greene. "It was apparent from my very first conversation with Chancellor Gabel that Pitt has the highest of aspirations in every endeavor it undertakes. That's tremendously energizing to me and a challenge I fully embrace. I am inspired by the storied history of Pitt Athletics and am fully dedicated to helping our Panthers reach even greater heights in the future. I am looking forward to meeting and working on behalf of Pitt's student-athletes, coaches, staff, and campus leaders. The Greene family is incredibly thankful and excited to proudly wear Pitt's blue and gold."

As a collegiate athlete, Greene was a three-year starter for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team, also earning a degree in finance in 2000. He was a ninth-round selection of the New York Yankees in 1998 and spent three years in their minor league system before returning to school and earning an MBA from Indiana University.

Beginning on November 1, Greene will split time between Knoxville and Pittsburgh as he fulfills any remaining responsibilities with the University of Tennessee.