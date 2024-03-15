Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen introduced for first time as Pittsburgh Steelers players

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen are being introduced as the newest members of the Steelers after signing with the team as free agents.

Wilson joins the Steelers after an up-and-down two years with the Denver Broncos while Queen comes to Pittsburgh after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

A new quarterback in the fold

Wilson was officially released by the Broncos earlier this week and is joining the Steelers on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $1.2 million.

Pen to paper ✍️ pic.twitter.com/USChH622Hf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 15, 2024

The 35-year-old veteran is expected to compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job.

The Denver Broncos will be paying the remainder of Wilson's $39 million salary from his massive $245 million contract he signed less than two years ago after being traded from Seattle to the Mile High City.

During his two years in Denver, Wilson logged an 11-9 record as a starter.

Changing sides in the Battle of the AFC North

Patrick Queen comes to Pittsburgh and will be swapping the black and purple for black and gold.

Details came out earlier this week that the 24-year-old inside linebacker was signing a three-year, $41 million deal with the team after the Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Selected 28th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Queen has been a tackling machine in his four years with the Ravens, averaging a combined 113 tackles per season.

On Wednesday, Queen said goodbye to Ravens fans and the city in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"While my journey has led me elsewhere, thank you for supporting me over the last 4 years," he said, in part.

Queen, an inside linebacker, will be joining an already impressive defense that includes outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, among others.

Other free agency signings

Aside from the Wilson and Queen signings, the Steelers brought back a few of their own players who tested free agency waters.

Special teamer Miles Killebrew is said to be coming back on a two-year deal, Long snapper Christian Kuntz signed a three-year deal to return to the team, and defensive lineman Montravius Adams is said to be coming back on a two-year deal.