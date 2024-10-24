Pitt grabs 4 interceptions, including 3 pick-6s, off Syracuse's Kyle McCord in first half

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord threw three interceptions, including two pick-6s, in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium.

Pitt's defense picked off McCord on Syracuse's first three possessions of the game to take a 17-0 lead with just over 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Ptt linebacker Rasheem Biles snagged a pass from McCord and returned it 35 yards to put Pitt ahead 7-0 with 12:47 remaining in the first frame. Five plays later, Pitt linebacker Brandon George's interception ended Syracuse's second drive of the game. Pitt went on to kick a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

The Panthers' second pick-six and third interception of the quarter came after linebacker Kyle Louis picked off McCord and galloped down the sideline, evading multiple defenders before scoring on a 59-yard return.

Pitt recorded its fourth interception and third pick-6 with 1:12 left in the second quarter. Linebacker Braylan Lovelace picked off McCord and ran 33 yards for the score.

The team's stout defense has been one of the reasons Pitt has started 6-0 for the first time in 42 years.

No. 19 Pitt, which had 83 yards of offense in the first half, leads Syracuse (5-1) 31-0 at halftime. The two longtime rivals have played each other every year since 1955, and Thursday is the 80th matchup between the Panthers and the Orange. Pitt leads the overall series 43-33-3.