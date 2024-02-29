Steelers radio broadcaster Bill Hillgrove announces retirement after 30 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since 1994 the Steelers fans have heard a similar voice each season.

That voice was Bill Hillgrove.

This morning, the Steelers and Bill announced his retirement.

"Bill Hillgrove's contributions to both the Steelers Radio Network and the Steelers organization have spanned nearly three decades that included him serving as our play-by-play announcer for four Super Bowl appearances and countless other memorable games during his tenure," said President Art Rooney II on the Steelers website. "He has played a major role in broadcasting to our amazing fans on our radio network, but he also found time to be part of so many special events since he began working alongside the great Myron Cope on the airwaves in 1994. Bill will truly be missed by Steelers Nation, but we are excited for him and his family to enjoy his retirement."

After the 1993 season, Jack Fleming announced his retirement, the Steelers began looking for his replacement and that's when Hillgrove answered the call.

He would become the voice of the Steelers along with the voice of both Pitt football and basketball.

"Apparently, Dan Rooney listened to a few tapes and said, 'Let's go with Hillgrove. He's the guy we know,'" Hillgrove recalled.

Hillgrove went on to be the voice of some of the most iconic moments in Steelers' history, including two Super Bowl championships in Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII.

Now, after 30 NFL seasons, Hillgrove is stepping away from the Steelers.

He said he would still be calling Pitt football and basketball.

"As to the next chapter of my life, I'll do Pitt football, and I'll do Pitt basketball because my brother is the engineer, and we room together on the road," he said.