Report: Steelers, City of Pittsburgh submit official bid to host 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the City of Pittsburgh have officially filed paperwork and submitted official bids with the NFL to host the league's 2026 or 2027 Draft. 

According to KDKA-TV's partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Gerry Dulac reports that Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed that the team would like to host the three-day draft event in either of those years.

Earlier this year, Visit Pittsburgh officials spoke with KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano about how the city is an 'ideal destination.'

The NFL has already selected host cities for the 2024 Draft in Detroit and 2025 Draft in Green Bay. 

The Post-Gazette reports that the plan would be to have the draft on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium and Stage AE. 

The draft is held annually in late April.

