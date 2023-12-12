Year In Review: 2023's Biggest News Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Before we turn the calendar to 2024, let's take a look back at a few of the biggest stories in Pittsburgh over the past year.

From multiple police officers killed in the line of duty, the East Palestine fiery and toxic train derailment, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial, and a deadly house explosion in Plum Borough, it's been a year full of headlines.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

JANUARY: Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire shot and killed in the line of duty

The small and quiet community of Brackenridge became a massive crime scene just one day after the calendar turned to 2023 as the borough's police chief was ambushed, shot, and killed while pursuing a wanted suspect.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty while pursuing a wanted suspect on Jan. 2nd, 2023. Officer Down Memorial Page

Justin McIntire was named Chief of the Brackenridge Police Department in 2018 and his watch came to an end that January afternoon when he was shot and killed during a shootout with Aaron Swan, who police had been searching for over a several day period. Tarentum Police officer Jordan Schrecengost was also wounded in the shooting.

Swan was eventually killed in Homewood after getting into another shootout with police.

Following in his father's footsteps, McIntire served his community for decades as a patrolman before being sworn in as chief. His father recalled driving his son around in his patrol car when he was little and allowing him to sound the siren and flash the lights.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on New Kensington to mourn the fallen hero, with some coming from as far away as Texas and even from Canada.

A funeral mass for slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was held in New Kensington following his shooting death in the line of duty. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Mount Saint Peter Church was filled to capacity and silent as clergy and fellow officers gave eulogies.

JANUARY: Damar Hamlin's scary on-field collapse in Cincinnati

It was Monday Night Football in Cincinnati with playoff positioning on the line when the whole world came to a stop as a scary moment involving one of Pittsburgh's own came face-to-face with a medical emergency on the field.

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players congregate on the field by the ambulance after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) collapses during the NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A routine tackle of Tee Higgins from the McKees Rocks native and Central Catholic and Pitt standout became anything but routine when he collapsed to the Cincinnati field.

The stadium fell quiet as medics rushed onto the field. CPR had to be performed and an AED was used on Hamlin to restart his heartbeat after he had gone into cardiac arrest.

Hamlin was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition for several days.

As Monday night turned to Tuesday morning and uncertainty about Hamlin's health and future on everyone's mind, the world jumped into action and helped raise millions of dollars for the foundation toy drive that the McKees Rocks native had helped launch.

Donations to Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive surpassed $6 million less than 12 hours after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2nd, 2023. GoFundMe

Donations towards the foundation's drive surpassed $6 million less than 12 hours after Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati.

For Hamlin, getting back onto the field was a long road to recovery.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) after a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium November 13, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He would see his first action of the year on special teams before taking his first defensive snaps in November, making a tackle against the Denver Broncos in that game.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

FEBRUARY: East Palestine, Ohio train derailment leads to massive fire, evacuations

A train derailment on a Friday night just across Pennsylvania's border into Ohio would make national headlines as the fiery and toxic crash would threaten the entire East Palestine community and raise several questions surrounding the safety of the entire area for months to come.

A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. Submitted

The derailment of the Norfolk Southern train started a massive fire with orange flames lighting up the sky in the village with a population of just under 5,000 people.

First responders from nearly 70 emergency agencies from Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania quickly mobilized.

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Over 48 hours after the derailment, the fire continued to burn and evacuation orders were issued ahead of a potential explosion.

The condition of one of the derailed train cars carrying vinyl chloride had degraded, leading to much higher concern for an uncontrolled release and explosion of the car.

A controlled release of the toxic chemicals from the rail cars took place in the days following the derailment. The controlled release was deemed 'successful,' by officials.

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. The Ohio attorney general said Tuesday, March 14, that the state filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern to make sure it pays for the cleanup and environmental damage caused by a fiery train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last month. Gene J. Puskar / AP

In the weeks and months following the derailment, numerous Pennsylvania school districts filed lawsuits against Norfolk Southern.

A permanent health clinic opened in East Palestine that aims at taking care of primary care needs as well as perform tests and examinations for those worried the historic derailment is making them sick.

The NTSB is investigating the the derailment and said in a preliminary report that an overheating bearing on one of the railcars was the likely cause. A final report from the investigation has yet to be released.

FEBRUARY: McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski shot, killed during domestic incident

The close-knit McKeesport community became the second Allegheny County area to suffer a loss of one of their own first responders this past year when Officer Sean Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty.

McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call on Feb. 6, 2023. John F. Slater Funeral Home

The officers were responding to a domestic call on Wilson Street when they encountered the suspect on Grandview Avenue. Allegheny County Police said the suspect, Johnathon Morris, pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Officer Sluganski was killed in the shooting. Fellow officer Chuck Thomas was wounded, but survived. Sluganski had served on the force in McKeesport for two years after joining the department in 2020 and was promoted to full-time in 2021.

During a funeral mass following the deadly shooting, Sluganski was remembered with laughs, smiles, fond memories and tears -- but, most of all, he was remembered as a hero.

A flag-draped casket carrying the body of fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski is taken into his funeral mass. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

A procession from the funeral mass to the cemetery traveled through McKeesport with more than 100 cars from friends, family, and officers around the region as Sluganski's body made one final trip around the city he served.

On the sidewalks, some waved American flags. Others had signs offering thanks while many stood by in solemn reverence. It was a chance for the community to begin healing.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Morris in the charges related to Sluganski's killing.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

MARCH: Central and Oakland Catholic High Schools become the center of a series of hoax swatting calls

Two schools in the heart of Pittsburgh were the target of a series of hoax phone calls made about active shooters, prompting lockdowns and a massive amount of police converging on the city.

Pittsburgh Police responded to hoax calls about an active shooter at Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic on March 29, 2023. KDKA

Law enforcement swarmed upon the Oakland area of the city where both schools are located.

The schools were evacuated and cleared of any active shooters.

A number of other schools in the state received similar calls that appeared to be computer-generated swatting calls.

Less than two weeks later, Pitt's campus became the center of a similar scenario as an active shooter hoax call was made at the Hillman Library, sparking panic and raising questions about the university's emergency alert system and how officials use it.

Police officers swarmed the area of the Hillman Library on Pitt's campus in Oakland after an active shooter hoax call was reported just after 11 p.m. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The reports of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded and the library was cleared a short time later.

The FBI has said that it's an around-the-clock job working to combat hoax swatting calls.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

APRIL: Fire at abandoned Century III Mall investigated as arson

A fire that broke out inside the abandoned Century III Mall in West Mifflin was the first in several chapters of what has seemed like a never-ending saga regarding what was once the third biggest mall in the world.

Smoke is seen in the air after the abandoned Century III Mall caught fire in West Mifflin. The fire was later investigated as an arson. Ed Thompson

The fire was investigated as an arson after investigators said they found accelerant present on some of the debris collected at the scene.

Borough leaders eventually voted to condemn the building citing the multitude of safety concerns for the structure.

In the months following the fire and the condemning of the building, several social media influencers and YouTubers were charged with trespassing for entering the abandoned mall and filming content.

in June, a teenager fell through the roof of the mall while filming a TikTok and was hospitalized.

Moonbeam Capital, which owns the mall, have been fined several hundreds of thousands of dollars for various code and ordinance violations.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

JUNE: Taylor Swift's two-sold out shows highlight a busy series of summer concerts in Pittsburgh

It was a busy summer in Pittsburgh for sold-out concerts. With artists like Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, Pink, Guns N' Roses, and Morgan Wallen packing fans in for their shows, no one did it as big in the Steel City this year as Taylor Swift.

Sky Eye 2 provides an aerial perspective over Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh while Taylor Swift plays one of two sold-out shows during her Eras Tour. KDKA / Sky Eye 2

Taylor Swift weekend broke records on June 16-17 with her Eras Tour as the international pop star surpassed Acrisure Stadium's previous attendance record when 73,117 were there for Saturday night's show.

The sold-out concerts left a lot of people very happy, including one little girl from Jeannette, who walked out with something any fan would want -- Taylor Swift's hat.

Ten-year-old Katie Guarlotti from Jeannette got Taylor Swfit's hat during one of her Pittsburgh concerts. Provided

While Taylor Swift may have been the biggest star to grace the stage in Pittsburgh, she wasn't the only music star to pack the crowds in this summer.

Country music sensations Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen each played shows in the city, both bringing Pittsburgh favorites out to the big crowds.

In April, Luke Combs rocked a sold-out show at Acrisure Stadium, endearing himself to tens of thousands of Yinzers by wearing a Steelers hat and jacket and even bringing Kenny Pickett on stage to shotgun a beer together.

Luke Combs and Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett shotgun a beer together during the country music sensation's summer concert at Acrisure Stadium. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Later in the summer, Morgan Wallen played back-to-back sold out shows at PNC Park, bringing Wiz Khalifa out to play his signature song, 'Black and Yellow.'

Wiz Khalifa surprises the crowd on second night of Morgan Wallen show at PNC Park https://t.co/IJJFJN4cir — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) September 1, 2023

After Wiz Khalifa came out, Wallen played his encore songs while wearing a throwback Troy Polamalu jersey.

Morgan Wallen takes the stage for an encore while wearing a Troy Polamalu jersey at PNC Park during the star's summer concert. Mike Darnay/KDKA

It was a big year for both country artists as Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen tied for songwriter of the year last month at the annual Country Music Awards.

JUNE: Smoke from Canadian wildfires makes for extremely unhealthy air quality throughout Western Pa.

Air quality became the topic of conversation in Pittsburgh this summer as smoke from Canadian wildfires made its way to the East coast with health concerns taking center stage.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanket the Pittsburgh sky. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith/Sky Eye 2

From concerts being moved indoors and events being delayed and postponed, all eyes were on the air quality after a Code Red was issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanket the Pittsburgh sky. KDKA's Jessica Guay

The smoke blanketed the Pittsburgh area, creating hazy skies and a smell in some areas.

The hazy conditions would dissipate after several days.

JUNE: Robert Bowers found guilty on all counts in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Nearly five years after Robert Bowers shot and killed 11 worshippers inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, all eyes would turn to the Joseph Weis Federal Courthouse as the gunman would be convicted of all charges in the case and be sentenced to die for his crimes.

Following his formal sentencing to death row, Robert Bowers - convicted of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 - is handcuffed by U.S. Marshals. Sketch by: Emily Goff

In the first phase of the trial in June, Bowers was found guilty of all 63 federal charges in the attack when he shot and killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light, on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The deceased victims were Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Irving Younger, Melvin Wax, and Rose Mallinger.

The jury then recommended the death penalty in the final phase of the trial.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville formally imposed the sentence of death by execution after victims gave impact statements.

The gunman is now being held on death row at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terra Haute, Indiana.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

AUGUST: Six people killed when house explodes in Plum Borough's Rustic Ridge neighborhood

A quiet Saturday morning in Plum Borough brought a community to its knees when a home in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood exploded, destroying numerous nearby homes and damaging dozens of others, leaving five adults and one child dead in the aftermath of the blast.

Six people were killed when a house in Plum Borough's Rustic Ridge neighborhood exploded on August 12. KDKA / Sky Eye 2

Three nearby homes were destroyed and a dozen other homes were damaged in the blast.

Casey and Keegan Clontz, Heather and Paul Oravitz, Kevin Sebunia, and Michael Thomas all were killed in the explosion.

Multiple other people were critically injured and dozens of firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

A prayer service and numerous fundraisers to support the community were held in the wake of the blast.

Bracelets made in support of the Rustic Ridge community went on sale in the wake of the deadly home explosion in Plum Borough. Provided

The investigation into the explosion has not yet been completed and could take years before being finalized.

AUGUST: Six-hour standoff turns into deadly shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

An eviction notice turned into deadly hours-long standoff and shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood in August.

Police respond to Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood where an eviction notice turned into a deadly hours-long standoff. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

When Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies attempted to service an eviction notice at a home near Broad Street and North Mathilda Streets, gunfire rang out from inside the home with shooter William Hardison.

Deputies returned fire with a lengthy gun battle ensuing.

Following the exchange of gunfire, officers from a number of different departments and agencies responded, including from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, ATF and the FBI.

Officers from numerous agencies responded to Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood where an eviction notice turned into a deadly hours-long standoff. KDKA

In the final hours of the standoff, police endured a volley of gunfire from inside the home. Police then flew a drone over the house and located the suspect. SWAT officers concentrated fire on that part of the house and Hardison was hit.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

State Police were put in charge of the investigation into the incident and will be sending a report to the District Attorney's Office for review.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

SEPTEMBER: 15-year-old Serra Catholic High School student killed in violent bus crash in Dravosburg

A violent school van crash in September left the Serra Catholic community shaken and demanding change.

The crash happened along Richland Avenue in Dravosburg as the school van was attempting to turn left from Third Street when it was struck by another vehicle.

Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, was killed and three other students were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner was killed in a school van crash in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. Serra Catholic High School

Since then, several steps have been taken to improve safety along that road, including an announcement on Wednesday that a new traffic light will be installed in May 2024.

The traffic light will be at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Fifth Street after a traffic study was completed by PennDOT.

Since the accident, some left-hand turns are now illegal onto Richland Avenue, and drivers' speed is now being monitored.

Changes to traffic patterns along Richland Avenue in Dravosburg have begun being implemented in the wake of the deadly school van crash that took the life of a Serra Catholic High School student. KDKA

Two men have been charged in connection with the crash. Police say one of the men was driving more than 100 miles per hour leading up to the crash.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

NOVEMBER: Sara Innamorato and Stephen Zappala win key elections in Allegheny County

Two hotly contested elections came down to the wire in Allegheny County this November, with two candidates for different offices making history, each in their own way.

Sara Innamorato and Stephen Zappala came away winners in two hotly-contested elections in Allegheny County. KDKA

Sara Innamorato defeated Joe Rockey, winning the race for County Executive. She will be the youngest person and the first woman to hold the office.

After thanking those who helped support her campaign and elect her to the office, Innamorato highlighted her desire to continue making Allegheny County one that is for everyone.

Innamorato will take over for Rich Fitzgerald and will now oversee the county budget that surpasses $3 billion.

In the race for District Attorney, incumbent Stephen Zappala defeated Matt Zugan and was elected to his 7th term in the race that focused heavily on crime and public safety.

After being defeated by Dugan in the Democratic primary, Zappala won enough write-in votes on the Republican ticket and ran as a Republican.

NOVEMBER: Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada after offense struggles through first half of season

Elections weren't the only big November headlines in the city, however, as the Steelers organization made an historic change of their own when the team's offense was struggling through the first half of the season.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada looks on during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 12th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

After the team lost to the Browns in Cleveland in Week 11, the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. It was the first time that a coach lost their job with the franchise in the middle of a season since 1941.

While in charge, Canada's teams never gained 400-plus yards of offense in a game.

They failed to reach 400-plus total yards in 58 consecutive games, which was the second-longest such streak in NFL history.

In the team's first game without Matt Canada running the offense, the Steelers beat the Bengals, crossing the 400-yard mark for the first time since 2020.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Now we get ready to turn the page to 2024. Here's to a bright year ahead!