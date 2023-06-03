Watch CBS News
Person falls through roof at Century III Mall

By Lauren Linder

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — One person fell through the roof at the abandoned Century III Mall in West Mifflin.

Police and EMS responded to the mall Friday night. Police confirmed to KDKA-TV that someone fell about 20 feet through the roof. Their condition is not known at this time, but KDKA-TV has learned the victim is a teenage boy. 

KDKA-TV talked to a group of teenagers at the scene. One of them said she believes her brother is the one who fell through the roof. 

KDKA-TV has reached out to the mayor and other local leaders but has not heard back at this time.

In April, crews responded to the mall for a fire. It is being invested as arson. Police previously said they're seeing a huge spike in people breaking in to gawk at the damage from the fire. 

"It actually increased interest I believe," West Mifflin Police Chief Gregory McCulloch said in April. "We've had a lot more vandalism, a lot more people entering the mall."

A hearing is scheduled this month to possibly condemn the mall.

Once the third biggest mall in the world and a retail wonder when it opened in 1979, the mall has been vacant since 2019. 

