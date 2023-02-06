East Palestine Train Derailment: 'Catastrophic' blast possible at site, crews warn

East Palestine Train Derailment: 'Catastrophic' blast possible at site, crews warnget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Officials continue to closely monitor the wreckage of a massive, fiery train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border in East Palestine, Ohio. It happened on the evening of Friday, Feb. 3 and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Officials monitoring the crash site urgently warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so Sunday night, saying a rail car was at risk of a potential explosion that could launch deadly shrapnel as far as a mile.
Officials warned of "the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure" after a "drastic temperature change" was observed in that rail car, according to a statement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office that said teams were working to prevent an explosion at the scene in East Palestine. It didn't specify what was in that car or whether it was among those that had been carrying hazardous materials.
Authorities urged anyone within a one-mile radius of the site to leave immediately. Many had, but local officials indicated more than 500 residents had declined to leave, the statement said.
The evacuations extended into nearby areas across the board in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.
Arrests of people staying put were possible, the Columbiana Sheriff's Office said.
24-hour evacuation shelter at East Palestine High School fills up after urgent evacuation
KDKA's Jessica Guay reports that 21 people who live within the evacuation zone spent the night at the Red Cross's 24-hour evacuation shelter at East Palestine High School.
Some residents have been there since Friday night after the fiery train derailment.
An urgent evacuation alert went out Sunday night for people living within a one-mile radius of the train wreck.
Norfolk Southern moves Family Assistance Center in
Norfolk Southern has announced that they are moving the Family Assistance Center they have set up outside of the train derailment site.
The new location will provide easier access for the community due to the numerous road closures in the area, Norfolk Southern officials said.
The new Family Assistance Center is located at Abundant Life Fellowship Church, 46469 OH-46, New Waterford, OH 44445. It reopens at noon Monday, Feb. 6.
Beaver County animal rescue forced to evacuate
The Northern Border, LLC, animal rescue in Darlington, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, has been forced to evacuate due to the "catastrophic" danger posed by the potential for an explosion.
The rescue has posted to their Facebook page that they have moved as many of their dogs as possible to safety.
Their message to the public said: "Unfortunately, we are unable to take any more fire evacuation dogs at this time. We have quite a few already, and we are now being evacuated ourselves. ... We will do our absolute best to keep the dogs in our care safe during this time. An evacuation protocol is in place, and we will keep you all updated!"
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits train derailment site command center
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has arrived by helicopter at the train derailment command center at East Palestine Elementary School.
The one-mile radius mandatory evacuation is still in place because of Friday's train derailment that's creating problems and concerns of potential explosion.
KDKA Reporter Jessica Guay spotted Gov. DeWine's helicopter touching down.
PennDOT closes Beaver County roads due to derailment
On Monday morning, PennDOT announced the closure of several roads in Beaver County due to the train derailment in East Palestine, just across the border in Ohio.
Here is the list from PennDOT:
- Route 51 between Route 168 and Ohio
- Anderson Road at Route 51
- Little Beaver Road at Route 51
- Taggert Road at Route 51
- Valley Road at Taggert Road
- Logtown Road at Route 51
- Enon Road at Route 51
- East Palestine Road at Route 51
- Darlington Road at Route 51
- Oakdale Road at Route 51
- Agnew Drive at Route 51
- Cannellton Road at Route 51
- Route 168 – All traffic will take northbound Route 168
Posted Detour for Northbound Route 51
- From northbound Route 51, turn right onto Route 168
- Turn left onto Route 551
- Bear left onto Route 351
- Follow Route 351 into Ohio (Route 617)
- Turn left onto Route 170 in Ohio
- Follow Route 170 back to Route 14
- End detour
Small explosion at crash site caught on video
Early Monday morning, a small explosion was caught on video as crews continued to work to put out the burning rail cars.
Train derailment lights up night sky over East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday night
The derailment started a massive fire with orange flames lighting up the sky in the village of East Palestine with a population of 4,800 to 4,900 people. It is near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
First responders from nearly 70 emergency agencies from Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania quickly mobilized.
Click below for our continuing coverage.
- East Palestine Train Derailment: Evacuations ordered with rail car at risk for explosion following massive fire
- Residents urged to stay away as crews continue to survey East Palestine train wreckage
- PHOTO GALLERY: Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio
- CBS News: "Catastrophic" blast possible at Ohio derailment site, officials warn