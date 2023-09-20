Serra Catholic High School van involved in crash in Dravosburg
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A school van was involved in a crash on Elizabeth Road and Third Street in Dravosburg this morning.
The van, from Serra Catholic High School, was involved in the crash with a four-door sedan.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt at this time.
We have a crew on scene and will bring you updates as they become available.
