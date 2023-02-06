McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski shot and killed, another officer injured responding to domestic incident

McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski shot and killed, another officer injured responding to domestic incidentget the free app
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - One officer was killed and another was injured after a shooting in McKeesport.
The officers were responding to a domestic call on Wilson Avenue when they encountered the suspect on Grandview Avenue. Allegheny County police said the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire.
Officer Sean Sluganski died and Officer Charles Thomas was taken to the hospital seriously injured but is now in stable condition.
The suspect, Johnathan Morris, was also injured in an exchange of gunfire with a third officer and was taken to the hospital. He has now been charged.
Suspect charged with homicide
Johnathan Morris has been charged in connection with the shooting of two police officers in McKeesport.
Morris is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault, according to the charging documents obtained by KDKA-TV.
Morris' mother, Candance Taylor, is a former McKeesport police officer, KDKA-TV has learned.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Morris' home after his mom called the police saying her son was "having a PTSD episode" and being "aggressive" toward her. Police said Morris' mom warned officers he had a gun.
Police arrived at the scene, according to the complaint, and the mother told officers her son fled the home. He was later found running and an officer, identified later as Sluganski, said over the radio, "Watch his right hand in pocket, appears real heavy."
Another officer, later identified as Thomas, radioed in that shots were fired and he was hit, according to the complaint. He returned fire, shooting Morris in the leg.
The complaint says Morris then ran to the parking lot of the Uni-Mart on Versailles Avenue and told two people that he had been shot. While the two witnesses were helping him, according to the complaint, Morris shot at a third McKeesport officer. He was then taken into custody.
Police said Monday that Morris was known to them.
Prayer service for peace
A prayer service for peace was held hours after one police officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting in McKeesport.
Parishioners and community members filled the pews inside St. Patrick Church on 32nd Street in McKeesport on Monday night. During the service, people asked for peace in the community and for themselves for the grief brought on by the shooting.
Nearly 100 people attended the event, which was put on to "support the McKeesport community."
Those in attendance said they are praying for the families of both officers.
Names of officers released
The McKeesport police chief identified the two officers shot Monday.
Police Chief Adam Alfer identified the fallen officer as Sean Sluganski and the injured officer as Charles Thomas. Alfer said Thomas has been released from the hospital.
His full statement can be found below.
"The McKeesport Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Sean Sluganski, 32, who died today in the line of duty. Officer Sluganski had served on the force for two years. He joined the department in January 2020 and was promoted to full-time in January 2021.
"Officer Charles Thomas, Jr., 35, was injured in the same incident today. He is a four-year member of the force. Officer Thomas has been discharged from the hospital and is at home recovering with his family.
"This is a tragic loss for our department and our community. We have lost a friend, a trusted colleague and an officer whose passion was providing service to the public. At this time, we ask that you keep all of our officers and their families in your hearts, particularly the families of Officer Sluganski and Officer Thomas."
Procession taking officer's body from hospital
A procession is taking the fallen officer from UPMC McKeesport to the medical examiner's office in the Strip District.
Officer treated at UPMC Mercy
The police officer "seriously injured" Monday in McKeesport was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where sources tell KDKA-TV as many as 15 officers arrived to show support.
The injured officer was brought to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face. At last check, the officer was in stable condition.
The officer's family members are at the hospital.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Gov. Josh Shapiro call for prayers
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is calling for prayers after a shooting in McKeesport killed one police officer and injured another.
"Pittsburgh — please join me in praying for the family of the McKeesport Police Officer taken from us, the Officer injured during the tragic incident, and the entire community of McKeesport. We want each and every one of our officers to come home safely to their families every single day. Today serves as a reminder of the danger they face every time they put on the uniform. Pittsburgh is praying for the officer fighting for his life and we are sending our support to his family, friends, and the entire McKeesport Bureau of Police during this difficult time."
Governor Josh Shapiro said on Twitter, "Lori and I are praying for the family and loved ones of the McKeesport police officer who died in the line of duty today. May his memory be a blessing, and may this be a reminder of how the women and men of law enforcement put their lives on the line to serve their communities."
Police give more details on shooting, say suspect was also wounded
Allegheny County police gave an update on the shooting, confirming one officer was killed, another was wounded and the suspect was also shot.
Superintendent Christopher Kearns said McKeesport officers were dispatched to Wilson Street around 12:11 p.m. for a domestic call and was warned the suspect might be armed.
When officers got there, they found a suspect having a "mental health crisis," Kearns said.
The suspect walked from Wilson Avenue to Grandview Avenue, and Kearns said when the suspect encountered the officers, he pulled out a handgun and shot them.
One of the officers was fatally wounded. Kearns said he was taken to UPMC but doctors couldn't save his life.
The second officer was critically wounded and flown to the hospital but is now in stable condition, Kearns said.
The suspect continued walking to the intersection of Versailles Avenue and Patterson Street, where he opened fire on a third officer. Kearns said the suspect was wounded in an exchange of gunfire.
Officials declined to comment on what led up to the call, saying there was still an investigation.
Neither of the officers' identities have been released. Officials said they're still in the process of notifying families.
The suspect's identity hasn't been released either, but Kearns said he will face charges. He's in the hospital in stable condition.
Officers to escort body of officer killed to medical examiner's office
Police officers from across the county are getting ready to escort the fallen officer's body from UPMC McKeesport to the Strip District in Pittsburgh, where the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office is located.
Officers at the scene told KDKA-TV the officer's body will be placed in an ambulance and escorted to the medical examiner's office.
Police officers from Pittsburgh, Elizabeth, West Elizabeth, Allegheny County and other departments are outside the hospital, which is down the hill from where this shooting happened earlier Monday.
FOP says officers 'are heroes'
Joseph Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylania State Lodge, issued a statement Monday, saying:
"These officers left their homes knowing it was their duty to protect and serve McKeesport regardless of the outcome. Today, they made sacrifices we hoped and prayed they would never need to make. They are heroes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this horrific tragedy and to the McKeesport Police Department during this very difficult time."
Allegheny County Sheriff's Office: McKeesport is the 'heart' of the Mon Valley
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office posted a statement on Facebook, saying McKeesport is in many ways the "heart" of the Mon Valley.
"Today that heart is broken by senseless violence and another stark example of the danger that our law enforcement officers face every day, on every shift and on every call," the sheriff's office said.
"Our office stands with the men and women of the McKeesport Police Department and on behalf of Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus and our entire staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to those impacted by today's shooting."
Mayor's office releases statement confirming 1 officer killed, another 'seriously wounded'
The McKeesport mayor's office released a statement confirming one officer was killed and another was "seriously wounded."
The statement posted to Facebook said the officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a reported domestic incident.
The mayor's office did not release either of the officers' names but asked the community to keep the police department in their thoughts and respect the officers' families.
UPMC McKeesport on lockdown
UPMC McKeesport is on lockdown after the shooting.
Patients can still enter the emergency room, but the hospital is waiting on word from local law enforcement and public safety before lifting the lockdown.
When asked if the suspect is being treated at the hospital, UPMC referred KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller to McKeesport police.
Lockdown lifted at McKeesport Area School District
All McKeesport Area School District schools and buildings were on lockdown because of "police activity" nearby, but the lockdown has since been lifted, the district said on Facebook.
Dismissals will be on time, but the district said the dismissal pattern may be different because of closed roads.