Judge fines Century III Mall owners $240K

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A judge fined the owners of the dilapidated Century III Mall more than $240,000.

Moonbeam Capital Investments was fined for violating West Mifflin's ordinances on sanitation, unsafe structures and weeds and high growth, the Trib reported, citing court records.

Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital Investments bought the mall and promised to revitalize it, but in 2019, the borough determined the building to be out of compliance.

Moonbeam Capital Investments was fined $80,000 in 2018 but Walter Anthony, West Mifflin's community development director, told the Trib it's unclear if they ever paid the bill.

Last month, a teenager fell through the roof of the mall while filming a TikTok and was hospitalized. The West Mifflin police chief said since then, he's been charged with trespassing. Police also arrested three vandals in May and responded to an arson in April. Most recently, a YouTuber from Ohio and three other people were charged with breaking into the mall.

Officials have had meetings about whether to condemn the mall but haven't reached a decision. Anthony told the Trib there are plans for a condemnation hearing on July 18.