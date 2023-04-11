Police clear Pitt's Hillman Library after receiving hoax calls reporting possible active shooter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police have cleared the Hillman Library on the University of Pittsburgh campus after receiving hoax calls of a possible active shooter.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say that after officers were called to the campus to investigate, they found no evidence of an active shooter and found no victims.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Officials say the building has been safely cleared and that students can return to the library to retrieve their personal items.

University of Pittsburgh officials say that the calls reporting the active shooter situations were unfounded and Pitt Police are investigating the source of the hoax calls.

Pitt E.N.S. Alert: University of Pittsburgh Police along with the City of Pittsburgh Police responded to multiple locations pertaining to an active shooter on campus. Officers have responded and cleared the locations. It has been determined that the calls were unfounded.… — University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) April 11, 2023

Less than two weeks ago, numerous police agencies swarmed the city's Oakland neighborhood near Pitt's campus after hoax active shooter calls were reported at Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic high schools.

It's unclear if there is any connection between the hoax calls.

Stay with KDKA for the latest information on this developing story.