Former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto involved in altercation outside of Shadyside bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was involved in what is being described by police as an "altercation" outside of a bar in Shadyside on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Cappy's Cafe in Shadyside when the altercation was reported.

Once they arrived they found Peduto and another man involved in the altercation.

Police took a report and both Peduto and the other man refused medical attention as well as declined to pursue charges.

