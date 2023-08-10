Multiple people injured following reported shooting outside of Jay's Lounge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A barrage of bullets flew outside of a well-known bar in the Hill District.

While we are still working to confirm the full details of the late-night shooting, here is what we know so far - the call for the shooting came in just before 11 p.m. and several shots were fired at the intersection of Webster Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street.

On that corner is a bar called Jay's Lounge and it's thought to be where the confrontation and shooting began.

In all, two people were taken to the hospital by paramedics and then several people started to arrive at the hospital on their own and connected to the event.

It's not known what caused the shooting to happen and we have reached out to police for more.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details