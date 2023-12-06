Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in critical condition after being shot by Pa. Attorney General agent at Greyhound station

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in critical condition after a fight on a Greyhound bus spilled out into the concourse area of the station early this morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a man was fighting with another man while wielding a knife. 

An agent for the Attorney General's Office ordered the man to drop the knife and he did not comply. The agent then fired his service weapon, hitting the man, and sending him to the hospital. 

He is in critical condition. 

Pittsburgh Police are investigating. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on December 6, 2023 / 8:58 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.