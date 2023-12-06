Suspect in critical condition after being shot by Pa. Attorney General agent at Greyhound station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in critical condition after a fight on a Greyhound bus spilled out into the concourse area of the station early this morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a man was fighting with another man while wielding a knife.

An agent for the Attorney General's Office ordered the man to drop the knife and he did not comply. The agent then fired his service weapon, hitting the man, and sending him to the hospital.

He is in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

