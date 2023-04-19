Fire at abandoned Century III Mall investigated as arson

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating the fire at the abandoned Century III Mall as arson.

Investigators said they found accelerant present on some of the debris collected at the scene.

The fire started around 6 a.m. on April 11. The West Mifflin fire chief said they had a hard time finding the fire but they found it above the food court in the walls of the old recruiting station.

Once the third biggest mall in the world and a retail wonder when it opened in 1979, the mall has been vacant since 2019.

While fighting the fire at the nearly 1.3 million-square-foot building, one of the biggest concerns for first responders had to do with if anyone was inside the mall, a place known for squatters and drug activity.

West Mifflin police are investigating any and all tips into who did this and said they plan to prosecute accordingly.

Police said they're also seeing a huge spike in people breaking in to gawk at the damage from the fire.

"It actually increased interest I believe," West Mifflin Police Chief Gregory McCulloch said. "We've had a lot more vandalism, a lot more people entering the mall."

McCulloch said the mall has gone to further lengths to try and secure it.

"At first it was younger kids that were going in, walking around the mall. I believe now it's becoming apparent it's probably people late teens, early 20s, they're using tools to get in."

And with all the broken glass, mold and debris, plus no lights or power, it's a safety nightmare.

"Nobody is entering that mall so if you enter that mall and unfortunately something tragic happens to you, it may be a while before somebody finds you," McCulloch said.

Borough Councilman Dan Davis wants to get the attention of state lawmakers.

"I did see Austin Davis today and talked with Rep. Nick Pisciottano from our 38th District about this about my concerns about the building," Davis said.

He says it's gone too far and is an issue of public safety, so he'll push for new condemnation proceedings.

"After the fire last week, I think that was the last straw for us, that's really when we saw there's a bigger issue," he said.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller asked Davis about all the potential buyers. He said one fell through a month and a half ago and the borough doesn't want to sit around and wait anymore. He plans to move forward with the condemnation process.