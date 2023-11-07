Democrat Sara Innamorato wins Allegheny County executive race, AP projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democrat Sara Innamorato was elected Allegheny County executive, the AP is projecting.

The 37-year-old Innamorato and Republican Joe Rockey were running to replace current Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who is term-limited after 12 years in office. Fitzgerald is a Democrat.

The Associated Press projected Innamorato's victory with 70.69% of precincts reporting. At the time, Innamorato had 153,957 votes and Rockey had 135,079. She'll become the first woman to hold the office.

Rockey needed Democrats to vote for him and more Republicans to vote than usual. In a county where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one, Innamorato needed to keep most Democrats with her to win.

Throughout his campaign, Rockey, a former businessman and moderate Republican, focused on what he feels are the three major issues facing Allegheny County: public safety, jobs and property taxes.

Former state Rep. Innamorato's key initiatives included fighting for people on the margins, creating a safer community by cutting down on blight and creating stable high-quality housing for all.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.