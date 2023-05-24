One person shot and killed near Oliver Citywide Academy

One shot outside of Oliver Citywide Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have closed off Brighton Road near Oliver Citywide Academy.

It comes after they were called to the scene when one person was shot near the school and they were taken to the hospital.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead.

Police said that one person was detained. They witnessed a suspect running from the scene with a gun, which they recovered, and then took the suspect into custody.

Classes at Oliver Citywide Academy have been canceled for the day.

Both the victim and the suspect were students.

Early last year, a student was shot and killed outside of the school.

