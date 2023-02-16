Watch CBS News
Politics

Sen. John Fetterman receiving care for clinical depression at Walter Reed Medical Center, spokesman says

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. John Fetterman released from the hospital after feeling lightheaded
Sen. John Fetterman released from the hospital after feeling lightheaded 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sen. John Fetterman is receiving care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for clinical depression, his Senate office said.

Pennsylvania's newest U.S. senator has experienced depression "off and on throughout his life," but recently it became severe, his Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson said.

The attending physician of U.S. Congress evaluated and recommended inpatient care for Sen. Fetterman, Jentleson said. Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed on Wednesday.

"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Jentleson said in a statement.

Sen. Fetterman was recently hospitalized in Washington DC for lightheadedness.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 2:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.