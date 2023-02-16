Sen. John Fetterman receiving care for clinical depression at Walter Reed Medical Center, spokesman says

Sen. John Fetterman released from the hospital after feeling lightheaded

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sen. John Fetterman is receiving care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for clinical depression, his Senate office said.

Pennsylvania's newest U.S. senator has experienced depression "off and on throughout his life," but recently it became severe, his Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson said.

The attending physician of U.S. Congress evaluated and recommended inpatient care for Sen. Fetterman, Jentleson said. Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed on Wednesday.

"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Jentleson said in a statement.

Sen. Fetterman was recently hospitalized in Washington DC for lightheadedness.

