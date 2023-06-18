WVU Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins to resign as coach following DUI arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - West Virginia University's Men's Basketball Coach, Bob Huggins, is expected to resign from his position after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday in Pittsburgh, according to CBS Sports.

According to Pittsburgh Police, around 8:30 on Friday night, they saw a black SUV on Merchant Street off of Ridge Avenue in the middle of the road with the driver's side door open.

Once police arrived at the vehicle, they found it had a flat, shredded tire.

Police then advised Huggins on how to best move the vehicle off of the road so they could assist with the tire.

He struggled to move the SUV off the road, and police questioned him under suspicion of intoxication.

Huggins was given a standard field sobriety test, which he failed. He was then taken into custody without incident and taken for further testing.

Officials also discovered two garbage bags of empty beer cans in the SUV, which was leased by West Virginia University.

In the criminal complaint, officers say Huggins didn't realize he was in Pittsburgh and told them he was in Columbus, Ohio, for a basketball camp. He also didn't know how he got to Pittsburgh.

Just last month, the university placed Huggins on a three-game suspension and docked his pay by $1 million after using a homophobic slur on the radio in Cincinnati. And in 2004, police also arrested Huggins for DUI while he was the head coach at the University of Cincinnati. He pleaded no contest and was fired the next year.

West Virginia University and its athletic department issued a joint statement:

"West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men's Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete."

Huggins is facing charges of DUI and was released by police.

He will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing.

KDKA is still working to independently confirm Hugguns' resignation.