2 charged in connection with school van crash that killed 15-year-old Serra Catholic student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are facing charges in connection with the crash that killed a Serra Catholic High School student in September.

William Soliday II and Andrew Voigt are charged in connection with the deadly crash on Sept. 20, according to a news release Wednesday on the Allegheny County Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said the driver of the van carrying Samantha Kalkbrenner tried to make a left turn from Third Street onto Richland Avenue in Dravosburg when it was hit by a driver traveling north on Richland Avenue. Kalkbrenner, 15, was killed. Four other students and the driver were also injured.

Police said on Wednesday that an investigation found that the driver of the van checked "each direction multiple times before entering the intersection." After the driver pulled out to the intersection, the school van was hit by the driver of a Volkswagen. The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk passed through the intersection right after, police said.

Witnesses told police that the drivers of the Volkswagen and Jeep were speeding and appeared to be racing as they crossed the Mansfield Bridge driving toward the intersection of Third Street and Richland Avenue.

Police identified the 43-year-old Soliday as the driver of the Volkswagen and Voigt as the driver of the Jeep. Both men, police said, worked at a nearby business about a quarter mile from the crash scene.

Data from the Volkswagen showed Soliday was driving more than 100 miles per hour leading up to the crash.

"At the point of impact with the school van, the Volkswagen was determined to be traveling 90 mph," police said in the news release

Both men were taken into custody on Wednesday. Soliday faces multiple charges, including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle. Voigt is charged with one felony count of accidents involving death/personal injury and multiple misdemeanors.

Both men were transported to the Allegheny County Jail pending their preliminary arraignments.

