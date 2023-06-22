NTSB to begin investigative hearing into East Palestine train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - On Thursday, the NTSB begins a two-day investigative hearing into February's train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The hearings will take place at East Palestine High School. The public is invited but will not be allowed to ask questions.

On Wednesday, the NTSB tried to answer some of their questions.

"Do they generally take your recommendations seriously? Like, do they, generally, follow this recommendation, or do you have to fight for it always to get them to take you seriously?" one resident asked.

"It depends on the recommendation, but 80-something percent of our recommendations are implemented voluntarily and favorably. The others, we fight for," said Jennifer L. Homendy, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on the preparedness of first responders, what led to the decision to vent and burn five vinyl chloride tanks, the wayside detection systems designed to alert the railroad to problems, and tank car derailment damage and crashworthiness.