Former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson's death under investigation by police in England

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson's death is under investigation by the South Yorkshire Police in England.

Johnson died on Saturday in what his team, the Nottingham Panthers in England's Elite Ice Hockey League, described as a "freak accident." Johnson died after his throat was cut by an ice skate after colliding with a player on the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

He received medical attention on the ice and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Johnson was 29 years old.

In the wake of his death, the Elite Ice Hockey League is postponing games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the Nottingham Panthers posted to social media over the weekend.

On Monday, South Yorkshire Police released a statement on its website, saying in part:

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

"We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our enquiries."

Johnson played in 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He was signed out of college after two seasons with the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he tallied 55 points.

The Penguins mourned Johnson in a post on social media.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the life of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, as well as all of Adam's past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family."

The Nottingham Panthers said Monday on social media that they are working to create an official GoFundMe page to support Johnson's family. The team said an "existing page has been shared widely," but it is not affiliated with the team.

"We ask that any fans who wish to donate to Adam's family exercise caution and await the publication of the official GoFuneMe page," the team said.