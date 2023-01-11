Remembering Justin McIntire: Fallen Brackenridge Police Chief to be laid to rest after funeral service

Remembering Justin McIntire: Fallen Brackenridge Police Chief to be laid to rest after funeral serviceget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today, a tragedy turns to tears as the Brackenridge community prepares to lay one of their own to rest.
Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, giving the ultimate sacrifice as he was fulfilling his lifelong dream.
The late Brackenridge Chief's passion for protecting people will live for years to come as we remember Justin McIntire.
Community urged to 'Flood Freeport Road' as tribute to slain Brackenridge chief
American flags and blue ribbons already wave in the wind along Freeport Road in Natrona Heights.
But Kate Bielak expects to see a sea of red, white and blue there this afternoon.
"There are people that grew up and watched Chief McIntire from a little boy turn into a local hero here, so everybody's connected," Bielak said.
Bielak said she did not know Chief Justin McIntire personally, but she knew his family. And as a former military police officer herself and having relatives in law enforcement, she said this tragedy hits close to home.
"Everybody says it's hard to sleep because not only does it disturb the peace you're used to, but you want to do something, you want to help, you want to take everyone's pain," said Bielak.
Bielak created a "Flood Freeport Road" Facebook event encouraging the community to stand along the road from Tarentum to Mount Airy Cemetery where Chief McIntire will be laid to rest.
She said people should arrive around 1:30 p.m. wearing blue and holding American flags.
The funeral starts at noon.
"My vision: as they move the chief's body from the funeral home all the way through to Mount Airy, that we create such a visual of gratitude and of unity, not only for the McIntire family and all of his friends who are going to be in the procession, but for every single police officer that's in that procession," Bielak said.
Bielak said it's important for residents to show their appreciation for police officers who put their lives on the line every day.
"He wasn't scared; he stepped up," said Bielak. "He was protecting us and this entire community owes him a debt of gratitude because he saved all of our lives. He saved our community."
Bielak hopes Chief McIntire and his family know he did not die in vain.
And they'll never forget this hometown hero.
Bielak said she'll continue to put information on the Facebook event page to update everyone.
Chief McIntire's public viewing
A public viewing took place on Monday and Tuesday as people from across the state had the opportunity to pay their respects to McIntire, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting his community.
"There aren't many words to say in a situation like this. What I can tell you is that we're going to be here for you, we're going to stand beside you and we're going to help you into the future," said Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank.
Blue lights shined brightly and blue ribbons adorned every corner of the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in support of McIntire.
"It's a great family and it's certainly a big loss to the community," said family friend Walt Zimmerman. "The community has certainly been very responsive and very supportive and the family is going to need it."
Monday marked one week since McIntire ran toward danger in an attempt to catch a suspect and keep his community safe. He was ambushed that day and his call of duty ended. He leaves behind a wife and four children.
